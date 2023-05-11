Family of murdered HK socialite Abby Choi planning to remake her face with 3D tech for vigil: Report

The family of murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi are planning to have her face remade using “bioprinting” technology for a planned vigil and funeral in June, reported the South China Morning Post. Ms Choi, who lived in the rarefied world of Hong Kong’s celebrities and social media influencers, was murdered in February. She was 28 years old. Her body was hacked to pieces after she was killed inside a rented apartment in a suburb in Hong Kong. Her head and parts of her ribs were found inside a large pot, and her legs were discovered inside a freezer. Her...