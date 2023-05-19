Andy Warhol estate loses US supreme court copyright fight over Prince paintings

Andy Warhol’s estate lost its US supreme court copyright fight with the celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith on Thursday as the justices faulted the famed pop artist’s use of her photo of the singer Prince in a silkscreen series depicting the charismatic rock star. The justices, in a 7-2 ruling authored by the liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor, upheld a lower court’s ruling that Warhol’s works based on Goldsmith’s 1981 photo were not immune from her copyright infringement lawsuit. The case has been watched closely in the art world and entertainment industry for its implications regarding the legal doctrine called fair use,...