This Influencer Cloned Herself Virtually to Keep Up With Her Fans

An influencer struggling to satisfy her thousands of fans has decided to clone herself virtually. Through a paid chatbot powered by AI, followers can enjoy personalized, even intimate conversations with this American influencer’s digital double. The creation soon went viral, causing many to reflect on the limits of AI. Artificial intelligence (AI) is full of surprises. An American influencer, called Caryn Marjorie, found a most unusual use for this new technology, by creating a virtual clone of herself to keep up with her many fans. Her chatbot, named CarynAI, allows fans to chat with a virtual version of the influencer....