The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Who is the Irish man sanctioned for allegedly facilitating movement of Russian money?

May 26, 2023
Source: irishtimes.com irishtimes.com
News Snapshot:
An Irish man recently sanctioned for allegedly facilitating the movement of money out of Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine, previously worked for an Irish corporate services company linked to offshore and tax efficiency work. John D Hanafin (48), originally from Raheny, north Dublin, runs a cash-for-residency advisory company in Dubai, where he has been based for nearly two decades. Earlier this month, the US department of treasury announced it had placed Mr Hanafin and his company Huriya Private on a list of individuals and entities who had been sanctioned, over alleged business dealings with Russia. The department claimed Mr...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter