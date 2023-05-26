Who is the Irish man sanctioned for allegedly facilitating movement of Russian money?

An Irish man recently sanctioned for allegedly facilitating the movement of money out of Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine, previously worked for an Irish corporate services company linked to offshore and tax efficiency work. John D Hanafin (48), originally from Raheny, north Dublin, runs a cash-for-residency advisory company in Dubai, where he has been based for nearly two decades. Earlier this month, the US department of treasury announced it had placed Mr Hanafin and his company Huriya Private on a list of individuals and entities who had been sanctioned, over alleged business dealings with Russia. The department claimed Mr...