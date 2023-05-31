Extreme text scams in China are threatening execution if people don’t pay up

Open this photo in gallery: People use their mobile phones outside a mall at a business district in Beijing on May 16, 2022.WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images Even in China, the global leader in executions, the threat of armed police going door-to-door and carrying out the death penalty against delinquent debtors is ludicrous – and yet, the thrust of a new text scam. As people across China received messages this week threatening them with increasingly outlandish punishments if they did not pay up, discussion of the scam lit up social media, with some joking that three police officers named in one version...