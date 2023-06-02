Foreign interference plus other letters, June 2: ‘Economic prosperity would be better served by working through the issues detracting from trade … with China’

Open this photo in gallery: David Johnston, Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference, is pictured on the screens of translators as he presents his first report in Ottawa on May 23.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Middle of it Re “Canada’s political parties need to rediscover the missing middle ground” (Editorial, May 30): The polarization of Canadian politics is a threat to so many aspects of our country, particularly characteristics that have differentiated us from our southern neighbour. One additional concern is the way politicians, particularly those on the right, have demonized many respected journalists. Different points of view shouldn’t make people...