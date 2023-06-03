China and Russia ignore US call at UN to condemn North Korea launch

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - China and Russia on Friday ignored a U.S. call for the U.N. Security Council to unite in condemning North Korea for its attempted satellite launch this week and instead blamed Washington for raising tensions on the Korean peninsula. Robert Wood, a diplomat from Washington's U.N. mission, made the call at a U.N. Security Council meeting called by the United States and allies to discuss Wednesday's failed launch, which the U.S. said violated multiple U.N. resolutions because it used ballistic missile technology. "We call on all council members to uphold the credibility of the council, join...