The India-US embrace

Sitting in the Oval Office at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reminded United States President Joe Biden: “Eight years ago, you said that ‘our goal is to become India’s best friend’. This personal commitment to India is inspiring us to take many bold and ambitious measures.” “Today India and the US are walking shoulder to shoulder, from the depths of oceans to heights of skies. From ancient culture to artificial intelligence,” Modi told Biden. Days before this meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had met China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Blinken said the two...