How to build a business: Chloe dropped out of uni without telling her parents. She’s now making up to $10,000 a day

Chloe Zhu was studying a bachelor's degree when she quietly dropped out of university. The then-19-year-old, from Sydney, realised following a typical career path after graduation wasn't for her. She always dreamt of launching her own beauty brand, but she never thought it was something that was possible to do until COVID hit. But the idea to start a business came to mind in December 2021, when she desperately needed a manicure after beauty salons across the country were shut...