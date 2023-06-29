Nvidia could see notable impact to revenue on new AI chip curb: analysts

With the U.S. reportedly weighing new restrictions on artificial intelligence chip exports to China, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could see as much as a 7% impact to revenue, some Wall Street analysts suggest. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya, who has a buy rating and a per-share price target of $500 on Nvidia (NVDA), noted that 7% of the company's total revenue and 10% of data center sales could be impacted if additional licensing requirements were needed for A800 and H800 data center chips. Arya said the situation was "unwelcome" for Nvidia, but it was likely manageable, as the company revised specifications...