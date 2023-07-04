The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

What people are saying about China's chipmaking export controls

July 4, 2023
(Reuters) - China will control exports of some metals used in the semiconductor industry, ramping up a technology war with the United States and potentially causing more disruption to global supply chains. Here's what people are saying about the measure: KAZUMA KISHIKAWA, ECONOMIST AT DAIWA INSTITUTE OF RESEARCH: "From what I've seen, they haven't narrowed down the countries targeted by the export restrictions, but since Japan, the U.S., and the Netherlands will naturally be included, I think it's fair to say that this is a de facto retaliatory measure." PETER ARKELL, CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL MINING ASSOCIATION OF CHINA: "It hardly...
