Wi-fi hotspot pouches: Internet from a sachet

Written by R S Sharma The Digital India programme has three main vision areas: Digital connectivity, software and services on demand and digital empowerment of citizens. Digital connectivity is a sine qua non for everything digital in today’s world. Fortunately, the connectivity landscape has been transformed in the last seven years due to multiple factors like the boom in mobile telephony (a billion-plus mobile connections), 4G coverage, a significant reduction in tariffs (from Rs 300 per GB to a mere Rs 7 per GB) and increased smartphone penetration. Enabling policies like Net Neutrality and the country’s focus on building Digital...