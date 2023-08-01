Chinese zoo denies its bears are humans in costumes

A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans were shared online. The sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing, the Hangzhou Zoo said Monday on its social media account. “Some people think I stand like a person,” said the posting, written from the bear’s point of view. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” A worker who answered the phone at the zoo declined to talk about the bears but said visits...