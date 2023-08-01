Off Beat Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are ‘humans in disguise’ "Some people think I stand like a person," said the posting, written from the bear's point of view. "It seems you don’t understand me very well." Two sun bears interact in their enclosure at Hangzhou Zoo in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on August 1, 2023. STR/AFP via Getty Images BEIJING (AP) — A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online. The sun bears...