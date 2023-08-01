A zoo in China insists this is a bear, not a man in a bear suit

Beijing — A Chinese zoo has been forced to deny that its sun bear is actually a human in a costume, after video of one standing on its hind legs raised online accusations of a furry imposter. A video clip of a bear rearing up and interacting with a group of people at a zoo in eastern Hangzhou city went viral on Chinese social media. A video of a bear published on July 28, 2023 at a Chinese zoo has sparked an online debate on its authenticity, with some internet users claiming it as a human in a costume. Reuters...