Stock market today: Wall Street drifts, and crude oil slides ahead of a frenetic week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close ahead of a week full of earnings reports from Wall Street’s most influential companies and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday, coming off its first back-to-back weekly losses since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. ON Semiconductor led the market after delivering stronger profit than analysts expected. Reports from Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms will follow later this week. So will a meeting by the Federal Reserve, where officials may hint that...