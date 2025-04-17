The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Trump tariffs: China puts four conditions before US to restart trade talks, warns Donald Trump not to threaten Beijing

April 17, 2025
News Snapshot:
US versus China Trade War: Hours after it was reported that US now levies a whopping 245% tariff on Chinese goods, Beijing replied with readiness to join the negotiation table in order to calm the trade war. China remarked US should ‘stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing’, if they wish to open trade talks. China also imposed three riders for trade talks between the two biggest economies of the world. "If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on...
