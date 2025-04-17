US stocks drop as Nvidia slides and the fog of Trump's trade war thickens

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks fell Wednesday after Nvidia warned new restrictions on exports to China will chisel billions of dollars off its results, while companies around the world said President Donald Trump’s trade war is clouding forecasts for how they and the economy will do this year. The S&P 500 sank 2.2% after falling as much as 3.3% earlier. Such an amount would have vied for one of its worst losses in years before the historic, chaotic swings that have upended Wall Street in recent weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 699 points, or 1.7%, and the...