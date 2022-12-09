Tata will enter chipmaking in India soon, says chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Group will look at manufacturing its own chipsets in India within a few years, the company has revealed. As per a new report by Nikkei Asia, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said that the company was engaging in discussions with “multiple players,” regarding partnerships with existing chip manufacturers. In the interview, Chandrasekaran pointed out that the company has set up Tata Electronics, “under which we are going to set up a semiconductor assembly testing business.” Tata has already announced a partnership with Tokyo-based Renesas Electronics in June this year, noted the report, which is based around semiconductor design and...