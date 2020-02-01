China's ride-sharing platform Didi Chuxing recently announced to set up a "community safeguard fleet" to help solve the inconvenient transportation problem for citizens in Wuhan.

Didi said in a statement that they urgently recruit 6,000 taxis in Wuhan, which will be allocated to the central areas of the city.

So far, Didi has recruited 1,336 ride-sharing car drivers to build a "community safeguard fleet" and the fleet will be under unified scheduling of related departments and community committees to provide free-of-charge transportation service to citizens of various communities.

Didi said that under the premise of protecting the safety of drivers, Didi will put full efforts in epidemic prevention and control. Meanwhile, the company expressed their appreciation to the volunteered drivers.