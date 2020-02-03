According to reports in Chinese local media, Xiaopeng Motors recently announced to donate CNY3 million worth of medical supplies, cars and services to medical institutions in Wuhan and other areas, to support the epidemic prevention work.

The donation includes CNY1 million cash donation to Wuhan Charity Federation, which will be used for medical supplies purchase, hospital staff protection, and patient treatment.

Meanwhile, Xiaopeng Motors coordinated multiple channels in China and abroad and purchased CNY500,000 worth of medical protective equipment, including masks and gloves, and those equipment will be shipped to major medical institutions in Hubei and Guangdong.

In addition, Xiaopeng Motors plans to donate CNY1.5 million worth of Xiaopeng G3 cars for the use of medical staff during the epidemic period.

During Wuhan's motor vehicle ban period, Xiaopeng's super charging stations in the city will be open as usual. The company said that they would provide free charging service to new energy cars owned by hospitals and government units.