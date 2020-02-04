During a Q&A session after its financial report meeting, Japanese gaming console developer Nintendo revealed its sales situation of Switch in the Chinese market.

According to the estimation of Nintendo, the company may have sold three million Switch devices in China, covering both official Chinese edition and non-Chinese editions.

The company is very satisfied with the sales of Switch in the Chinese market; meanwhile, it mentioned that the sales scale is not big. Nintendo said that it took time to expand the Chinese market and they hoped to extend the life cycle of Switch. In addition, Nintendo said they would like to communicate and exchange with certain software in the Chinese mobile market.

Nintendo's financial report for the third quarter of 2020 financial year showed that by the end of 2019, the company's total sales of Switch reached 52.48 million units and its gaming software sales reached 310 million copies.