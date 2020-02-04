According to reports in Chinese local media, Siemens China and Siemens Healthineers China announced to provide further supports to China's fight against the new coronavirus epidemic.

Siemens' various business groups will donate CNY15 million worth of Siemens branded medical equipment to help China fight the epidemic. Meanwhile, the company encouraged its employees to make voluntary donations and participate in the activities of the company.

The donated equipment mainly covers those in urgent need, including CT and mobile DR made by Siemens.