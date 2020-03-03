Redmi product general manager Lu Weibing recently announced that Wang Teng, former product director of Xiaomi, has joined Redmi product team.

Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi and it is known for smartphone products at lower prices.

Lu said that he hopes to create better Redmi products with Wang in the future. It is said that Wang already changed his Weibo authentication to "Redmi product director of Xiaomi".

Apart from Wang Teng, MIUI experience general head Xiao Fan is also Xiaomi's product director.