According to reports in Chinese local media, ByteDance has formally launched its music streaming app Resso in India and Indonesia.

ByteDance said that Resso had reached cooperation with Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin, and Beggars Group. It also formed partnerships with large publishers dedicated to the Indian market.

It is said that Resso used a similar payment and value-add method with Spotify. Its Android monthly subscription fee is INR99, which is about USD1.35 and its iOS monthly subscription fee is INR119, which is about USD1.70.

In regards to function, Hari Nair, head of Resso, said that Resso would use the social elements of TikTok, which is also owned by ByteDance, to create the core competitiveness of its music platform. Users can directly make GIF and video with music on Resso.

Prior to its formal launch, Resso has been testing for three months in India and Indonesia. So far, it has about one million installed users in the two markets, including 600,000 from India and 400,000 from Indonesia.