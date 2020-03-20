According to reports in Chinese local media, Xiaomi recently established a new company in Shenzhen with registered capital of CNY50 million.

It is said that Xiaomi's co-founder and chief strategy officer Wang Chuan is the legal representative of the new company. Its business range covers mobile phone technology research and development, computer software and information technology, technical testing, technical consulting, technical service, technology transfer, computer technology training, and system integration.

Shareholder statistics show that the new company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xiaomi H.K. Limited.

Previously, Xiaomi announced a new round of personnel appointments, covering executive, hardware, Internet, and intelligence. Xiaomi's co-founder Wang Chuan was appointed chief strategy officer at that time, assisting CEO in coordinating group quality committee, group technology committee, and group procurement committee.