China to restrict exports of chipmaking materials as US mulls new curbs

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China will control exports of some metals widely used in the semiconductor industry, its commerce ministry announced on Monday, the latest salvo in an escalating war over access to high-tech microchips between Beijing and the United States. The controls, which China said were aimed at protecting national security and interests, will require exporters to seek permission to ship some gallium and germanium products. The move to manage exports of the rare elements that Beijing classifies as strategic, comes as Washington mulls new restrictions on the shipment of high-tech microchips to China, according to media reports....