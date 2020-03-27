Chinese telecom device maker ZTE published its annual report for 2019.

From January to December 2019, ZTE realized operating revenue of CNY90.74 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%; its carrier network operating revenue was CNY66.58 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.7%; its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY5.15 billion, a year-on-year increase of 173.7%; and its basic earnings per share were CNY1.22.

In the year of 2019, ZTE enhanced its cash flow and sales collection management and the company's net cash flow from operating activities was CNY7.45 billion, an increase of 180.8% compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company continued to invest in 5G research and development. During the year of 2019, ZTE invested CNY12.55 billion in research and development, accounting for 13.8% of its total operating revenue.

With advanced 5G end-to-end product and solution, ZTE implemented commercial practices around the world. So far, the company has gained 46 5G commercial contracts and reached 5G in-depth cooperation with more than 70 carriers worldwide.