Montnets Rongxin Technology Group Co., Ltd. recently published an announcement, stating that its subsidiary Shenzhen Montnets has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with ZTE.

Based on the principle of "joint development and win-win cooperation", the two parties agreed to fully play their respective talent, technology and market resource advantages, implement extensive strategic cooperation, and establish a strategic partnership.

The two parties will jointly explore 5G messaging, and conduct comprehensive cooperation in overall solutions, pilot demonstrations, market expansion, project promotion, implementation and delivery, and operational services. The two parties agreed to use ZTE's technology and product advantages in 5G messaging platforms and Montnets' advantages in enterprise cloud communication services, to jointly study and explore business application scenarios, program research, and related standards and project declarations based on 5G messaging. They will also accelerate the development and commercialization of 5G messaging applications and jointly create 5G messaging industry application demonstrations.

Montnets Group said that the cooperation between Montnets and ZTE can create greater value for customers in terms of overall solutions, pilot demonstrations, market expansion, project promotion, implementation and delivery, and operational services, and bring broader market space and business opportunities for both parties.