China slams EU ban on Huawei, ZTE demands equal treatment

BEIJING/STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - China firmly opposes some EU countries' ban on Huawei and said the European Commission has no legal basis nor factual evidence to prohibit the Chinese telecom giant, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. ZTE (000063.SZ), also singled out by EU industry chief Thierry Breton as a high-risk vendor, criticised the move to ban its equipment in the Commission's network and in EU countries. Breton on Thursday urged more EU countries to join the 10 that have restricted or banned Huawei (HWT.UL) and ZTE from their 5G telecoms networks, citing risks to the bloc's...