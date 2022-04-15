The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Search
Search
Close
China-founded startups are increasingly abandoning their domestic market to focus on international markets, due to… News
April 15, 2022
Source:
upstract.com
News Snapshot:
China has introduced a litany of policies to assert more control over its internet sector, propelling startups that thought they had a future in China to leave.
Go To Original Source →
Tags:
China
|
international
|
Internet
|
news
|
technology
Other Related News:
Apple Stopped Production in China! iPhone, iPad, and Mac in Danger
April 15, 2022
Shanghai lockdown: How Covid tests China's 'Great Firewall'
April 15, 2022
Shanghai lockdown: How Covid tests China's 'Great Firewall' Opera News
April 15, 2022
Shanghai lockdown: How Covid tests China's 'Great Firewall'
April 15, 2022
TikTok owner ByteDance pushes music-streaming service on mainland to challenge Chinese market leaders Tencent, NetEase
April 15, 2022
Zhihu in Quest to Be First Internet Firm with U.S., Hong Kong Primary Listings
April 15, 2022
Internet portal Sohu, one of China's first tech firms to list on Nasdaq in 2000, is looking to exit Nasdaq after the SEC said it's noncompliant with audit rules (Jiaxing Li/South China Morning Post)
April 15, 2022
Shanghai boosts supply of necessities amid COVID-19 resurgence
April 15, 2022
TikTok owner ByteDance pushes music-streaming service on mainland to challenge Chinese market leaders Tencent, NetEase
April 15, 2022
Contact Us
About Us
Corrections and Disclosure
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Menu
Contact Us
About Us
Corrections and Disclosure
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of
Asia Media Network
.
Twitter
Posting....