Archive: Chinese Scientists Say Robot Fish Can Devour Ocean Plastics

Chinese Scientists Say Robot Fish Can Devour Ocean Plastics Chinese Scientists Say Robot Fish Can Devour Ocean Plastics By Greg Wilson • Jun 23, 2022 DailyWire.com • Facebook Twitter Mail Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images Chinese scientists say they have invented a robot fish they hope can help rid the oceans of microplastics, according to a report. The devices can absorb the plastics, microscopic remnants of bottles, bags, straws, paint, and even tires , that threaten the ecosystem. The plastics, smaller than a grain of rice, are now found in all species of fish and have worked their...