Archive: Chinese Scientists Say Robot Fish Can Devour Ocean Plastics

June 24, 2022
Chinese Scientists Say Robot Fish Can Devour Ocean Plastics Chinese Scientists Say Robot Fish Can Devour Ocean Plastics By Greg Wilson • Jun 23, 2022 DailyWire.com • Facebook Twitter Mail Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images Chinese scientists say they have invented a robot fish they hope can help rid the oceans of microplastics, according to a report. The devices can absorb the plastics, microscopic remnants of bottles, bags, straws, paint, and even tires , that threaten the ecosystem. The plastics, smaller than a grain of rice, are now found in all species of fish and have worked their...
