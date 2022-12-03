Leaked Document Shows China Eyeing Three Key Dates for Protest Crackdown

A leaked document allegedly written by the Chinese government advised officials to pay attention to three key dates in relation to continued citizen protests resulting from strict COVID lockdown policies. China Digital Times, a bilingual U.S.-based organization that posts censored or suppressed Chinese information, on Tuesday published the new correspondence reportedly composed by government officials with the Cyberspace Administration of China and issued to the media. The information came from an unidentified Twitter user who may or may not be a hacker who has followed and reported about the protests. One of the dates outlined in the report on Tuesday...