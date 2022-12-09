China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

The world’s first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines (CEA) in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment. The plane, a rival to the Airbus (EADSY) A320neo and Boeing (BA) 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, is expected to make its maiden commercial flight next spring, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency. It was certified for safe operations in September and mass production in November. The plane, delivered to China Eastern, has 164 seats and was painted with “the world’s first C919” on its side in...