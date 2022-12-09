China, Egypt establish civil body to promote mutual investments

December 9, 2022 CAIRO — Egypt and China have created the Egyptian-Chinese Entrepreneurs Association to encourage Chinese investments in Cairo. The new association was formally established in a ceremony held in Egypt’s Administrative Capital Nov. 28 in the presence of Egyptian and Chinese officials and businesspeople including Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait. Majd al-Din al-Manzalawi, chair of the new association's board of trustees, told Al-Monitor that this is the first association of its kind. Under the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the new civil society organization will be concerned with developing investments between the two countries, with the encouragement of the...