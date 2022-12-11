China expanding hospitals, ICUs as COVID-19 cases surge

People wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic walk along a street in Beijing on Dec. 11.NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds...