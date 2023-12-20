Meet the "Queen of Millets", a tribal woman who preserves 30 types of rare millets in India

Untitled Carousel Read Also Read Also Read Also Untitled Carousel Read Also Read Also Read Also Untitled Carousel Read Also Read Also Read Also Untitled Carousel Read Also Read Also Read Also Raimati Ghiuria is often called the "Queen of Millets" and rightly so. She has not only grown and preserved 30 varieties of rare millets but has also trained hundreds of women in cultivating these nutritious grains.The recent G20 Summit, attended by delegates from countries like Australia, China, Italy, and the European Union, included an exceptional guest—Raimati Ghiuria from the simple village of Koraput in Odisha, India.It is noted...