Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu to lead Taobao and Tmall e-commerce business

December 20, 2023
Trader works at the post where Alibaba is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Wu has been chairman of Taobao and Tmall Group since May 2023. Alibaba's announcement Wednesday comes after Wu replaced Daniel Zhang as the group's CEO in September. Dai, who is one of the 18 cofounders of Alibaba, will assist in establishing an asset management company, according to an internal letter from Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai seen by CNBC. BEIJING — Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu is taking over the top role...
