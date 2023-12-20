US adds 13 companies in China to Unverified List

The United States has added 13 companies in China to a list of entities receiving U.S. exports that officials have been unable to inspect, according to a government notice posted on Tuesday. Companies are placed on the "Unverified List" when U.S. export control officers cannot complete on-site visits to determine whether they can be trusted to receive U.S.-origin technology and other goods. U.S. inspections of Chinese companies require the approval of China's commerce ministry. U.S. exporters are required to conduct additional due diligence before sending items to companies on the list, which serves as a red flag, and may have...