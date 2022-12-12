ASX to fall as Fed, ECB and BoE prepare to meet

The yield on the US 10-year note rose 10 basis points to 3.58 per cent in New York. On Wall Street, all three major benchmarks dropped in the final hour after a mostly quiet session. The Dow ended down 305 points to 33,476. The S & P 500 closed at 3934. Sentiment turned decidedly negative with 10 of the 11 S & P 500 industry groups finishing lower. Energy led the declines with a 2.3 per cent drop. Perhaps one bright spot was that eight of the falling groups fell less than 1 per cent. Communication services eked out a...