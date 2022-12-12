McCarthy vows to subpoena ex-intel officials over Hunter Biden story

House Minority Leader ?Kevin McCarthy has ?vowed to subpoena 51 former intelligence officials who called The Post’s Hunter Biden expose Russian disinformation in the wake of the “Twitter Files” revelations about how the social media colossus censored the reporting. ? The California Republican — who is expected to become speaker when the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives in January — said what Twitter did with The Post’s bombshell October 2020 report was “egregious.” “Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion, many of them have...