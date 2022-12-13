Canada, other G7 nations launch sustainable mining alliance at COP15 nature meeting

MONTREAL — Canada and other G7 countries have formed a new alliance to compel mining companies to adopt more environmentally sustainable and socially responsible standards as they ramp up critical mineral supply chains. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the agreement among countries that are trying to reduce China's dominance in the critical mineral field on Monday at the COP15 biodiversity talks in Montreal. Critical minerals refer to about three dozen metals and minerals needed for most modern technology, including laptops and cellphones. But they are also essential to rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, as well as energy storage,...