The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

“Wouldn’t It Be Terrible if He Died in Skiing” : Jackie Chan, Who Performed Risky Stunts All Day, Once Strongly Opposed to Participate in Extreme Sports

December 15, 2022
Source: essentiallysports.com essentiallysports.com
News Snapshot:
Published 12/14/2022, 1:15 PM EST Trained in martial arts such as judo, karate and taekwondo, Jackie Chan is a legend. Popular for his daredevil stunts in various movies such as Armour of God, and Rumble in the Bronx, Chan has his own movie production company. In his autobiography ‘Never Grow up’, he disclosed his shocking aversion for participating in extreme sports such as skiing and mountain climbing. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad The acting legend’s statements are surprising, as he has trained in various martial arts at the China Drama academy. Chan’s opinions also reflect how Chan has put...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter