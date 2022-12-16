Meta Reportedly Cracks Down This Indian CyberRoot Risk Advisory Firm For Breaching Phones

> Tech Meta has recently dismantled a network of fraudulent accounts on both Facebook and Instagram that were being run by an Indian company called CyberRoot Risk Advisory. This scheme, which spanned around 40 different accounts, primarily used social engineering and phishing as a way to trick people into giving up their log in information to various accounts across the Internet. CyberRoot Risk Advisory is actually the second Indian firm that Meta has taken down for operating fake accounts with the intent to hack people's phones, computers, and online accounts such as social media or email. SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone...