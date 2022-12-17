12 Criminally Overlooked Video Games You Can Still Play Today Video games are bigger than ever. This year alone saw games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Elden Ring, and Pokemon Scarlet/Violet sell over 10 million copies within a few days of launch. Chances are good even your elderly relatives know what Minecraft, Super Mario, and World of Warcraft are. (Maybe they even play them, too.) But beyond these mainstream headliners is a vast world of smaller, niche, and underrated games — many of which are even overlooked by hardcore players. So, we put together this list of 15...