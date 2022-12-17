Friendly rivals: With EV tensions in past, Canada poised to compete with United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the General Motors CAMI production plant in Ingersoll, Ont., on Dec. 5, 2022.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press Friends, partners, allies – and rivals. With cross-border auto tensions now in the rear-view mirror, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking about Canada’s next big bilateral challenge: head-to-head economic competition with the United States. From a Canadian perspective, the first two years of President Joe Biden’s term were all about countering a persistent bout of U.S. protectionism by preaching the virtues of trade between like-minded partners. Something sank in. Biden’s panic-inducing plan to energize electric-vehicle sales brought Canada...