US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

December 18, 2022
Highlighting the dire threat posed by Chinese companies to US national security, Senator Tom Cotton accused the Chinese tech giant Huawei of attempting to dominate 5G technology and stealing Americans' data. "We cannot allow Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party to have access to Americans' personal data and our country's most sensitive defence systems. We must address the dire threat these Chinese companies pose to our national security," Cotton said in a statement. He made these remarks on Tuesday as a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced a bill titled "NETWORKS Act" to sanction China's Huawei Technologies and Chinese 5G...
