AIIMS server hack: Seek Interpol help for IP address details, Delhi Police ask CBI

The Delhi Police has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to seek details from Interpol and other agencies about the IP addresses of the two email IDs from China and Hong Kong in connection with the AIIMS server attack. Police said their investigation into the cyberattack led them to IP addresses which belong to Hong Kong and China’s Henan Province. These were used to encrypt system files in the five servers at AIIMS. Multiple agencies are probing the matter. The Delhi Police’s IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit said it was only looking for the accused hackers and...