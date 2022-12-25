As his Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of using communal hatred as a weapon to divert the attention of people from real issues. The Wayanad MP addressed a big rally outside the Red Fort where he claimed that China has “illegally occupied 2,000 square km of Indian land". “There is a contest going on between China and India… China has acquired 2,000 square km of Indian land…PM says nobody has come…then why are we holding talks with them," he said. Gandhi said he did not witness violence or hatred anywhere...