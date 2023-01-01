Romantic Getaway on Sky review: Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan can’t hold up this clunky heist comedy

Review at a glance W hat would you do for love? Sky Comedy kicks off the new year with this comedy-drama starring Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan as married couple Deacon and Allison, who have faced multiple devastating failed IVF attempts, and are now going the extra mile (to say the least) to give it one more go. Deacon and Allison open the show via a heist-style montage involving an internet cafe and a triple-booked meeting room in the estate agency where they both work. They reveal that they’ve finally executed their plan to steal £50,000 worth of bitcoin from...